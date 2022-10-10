Bola Tinubu blasts PDP, calls it ‘party of termites’

The presidential flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, on Monday, blasted the main opposition, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), describing it as a “political party of termites.”

“Sixteen years of nothingness. Never again shall they come back. A new hope is here,” Tinubu said during the inauguration of the Tinubu-Shettima Women Presidential Campaign Team at the State House Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Tinubu’s scathing remarks came barely two weeks after the official kick-off of political campaigns nationwide, according to the timetable set by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In attendance are at least 1,250 women members of the APC from across the country, including President Muhammadu Buhari, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Professor Ibrahim Gambari.