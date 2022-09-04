Bola Tinubu: No need to hurl insults at rival parties, we are smarter

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Saturday said his campaign will not engage in an exchange of insults with other parties.

He made the comment while meeting with the party’s Northern state lawmakers in Abuja.

“We don’t need it; we are smarter, we are brilliant, we are courageous,” Tinubu said. “We are not like them. Why do we have to worry about them?

“But just wait for the calendar, the day of the voting.”

Tinubu’s running mate, Kashim Shettima, urged the North to rally around Tinubu ahead of the election next year.

He argued that Tinubu was instrumental to the emergence of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015.

“This is payback time,” Shettima said.

Meanwhile, the state lawmakers said they have begun organising a door-to-door campaign activity for Tinubu in the region.