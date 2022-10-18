Bola Tinubu: I will continue with Muhammadu Buhari’s legacies

All Progressives Congress presidential candidate Bola Tinubu says he will continue with the legacies of President Muhammadu Buhari if he is elected Nigeria’s President in 2023.
Addressing participants at the third Ministerial Performance Review Retreat currently underway at the State House, Tinubu said as President, he won’t relent until terrorists are completely diminished in the country.
Tinubu promised that if elected, he will show due honour to the efforts and legacies of the President and work in the spirit of unity, national purpose that informed the creation of the party.
If you enjoy this story, please do not forget to check out our other news stories:
- Dino Melaye: We have stopped committing sin so Atiku Abubakar can win
- 2023: Atiku Abubakar pledges to reactivate industries in Kaduna
- Ohanaeze: Atiku Abubakar has destroyed PDP
- 2023: Group cautions PDP, Atiku Abubakar on Ekiti campaign committee
- 2023: Peter Obi, Yusuf Datti visit Sheikh Gumi in Kaduna
- Atiku Abubakar: I swear to God, I will end insecurity bedevilling Nigeria
- Atiku Abubakar reacts as thugs ‘disrupt’ PDP campaign in Kaduna
- Thugs attack Atiku Abubakar’s supporters at campaign rally in Kaduna
- Dino Melaye: Atiku Abubakar will foster national unity
- Imo government insists Emeka Ihedioha made viral phone call
Tinubu said his government will be devoted to continuity, particularly of projects that will bring prosperity to the citizens, while his guiding principle will be hinged on providing the best of progressive governance and reform the nation.
He added that these three promises will be in furtherance to the nine priority areas of the Buhari administration.
Buhari is expected to attend the closing ceremony later and sign the Executive Order on improving performance management, coordination and implementation of Presidential priorities of the Federal Government.