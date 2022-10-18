Bola Tinubu: My administration’ll further project APC’s ideals

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has assured that he will work to further the progressive objectives of the ruling party.

Tinubu spoke at the ongoing 3rd Ministerial Performance Review Retreat of the Muhammadu Buhari administration at the Old Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Speaking about furthering the progressive objectives of the party, which he intends to keep alive, the presidential candidate identified to further strengthen national unity and a sense of national purpose.

He also observed that these objectives charactised the works of the Buhari administration.

He assured that a Tinubu government would be devoted to providing the best of progressive governance, with the focus on further projecting and prospering the Nigerian people.

Tinubu, who pointed out that President Buhari’s administration had done much to keep faith with Nigerians, as well as giving life to the party’s promises to Nigerians and their objectives, noted that various unpleasant circumstances, both local and international, militated against its efforts.