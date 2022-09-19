Bola Tinubu to Nigerian youths: I will ensure your future is better than ours

The All Progressive Congress Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has told Nigerian youths not to relent in their efforts to demand good governance, saying that the future belongs to them.

Tinubu, who was represented by Barr. Ismaeel Ahmed, a former National Youth Leader of APC and member of the Asiwaju Campaign Team, said this at the Progressive Young Leaders’ Summit on Sunday in Abuja.

Tinubu congratulated the Youth Wing of the All-Progressive Congress (APC) for always demonstrating its readiness and capacity to bring everyone on board, adding that the progressive mantra is a mindset and not an event or a party card.

“It is a mindset borne out of the desire to progress,” he stated.

He described the youths as the bridge that will ensure that their time will be better than the present and encouraged them to deliver across all units come 2023.

The Presidential candidate said, “I know the youths are always tired of being told to wait for their time. As a Governor in my forties, I can tell you your time is now. President Buhari began with policies like the signing of the Not too Young to Run Bill, he created the Youth Investment Fund, and we will take it a notch higher; we will create ladders of opportunities for you and bring you in directly for mentoring and creative nation building.

“This election is too important to be left in the hands of a few people because we need to build a nation, one community at a time, one city at a time, one state at a time, a region and a nation.

“So I call on all of you to marshal yourselves and your plans; occupy your houses and homes, your stalls and streets, your communities and cities and most importantly your polling units. Spread the word that we are coming together as a team; all of us. We will make this country great.”

He added, “We will combine our strengths together; your youthfulness with our years of experience, your curiosity with our cautious optimism, your energy with our endowment, your vigour with our vast knowledge, and slowly we will continue to march on this progressive path and put our hands together to help President Buhari deliver to Nigeria and that’s where we will continue to deliver the goods when Nigerians give us the chance in 2023.”