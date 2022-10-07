Bola Tinubu: Nigerians should expect very intelligent ability to think and perform

Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the 2023 election, Chief Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said that Nigerians should expect to see the manifestation of his great ability to think and perform.

Tinubu stated this shortly after he returned to the country Thursday from the United Kingdom.

While noting that his trip was very good and that he enjoyed his break, the former Lagos State governor said he is happy to be back to his fatherland, adding that now more than ever, he is ready to serve as Nigeria’s president.

“Nigerians should expect a very intelligent ability to think and perform.

“Nigerians should expect that the help they needed is here, the hope that is almost jittering is back and back actively.

“And we hold every effort to the country of patriotism, dedication, capacity and ability to do the job. Not negative thinking, not the fact that Nigeria has failed; this country is the greatest.

“If it is to rebuild, we are builders; if it is construction, we are constructors. If it is assurance, we give Nigerians the assurance that we definitely make a better country out of it all,” Tinubu asserted.

Recently, Tinubu’s trip to the UK became a thing of concern to many, there were speculations regarding the APC flagbearer’s health and his ability to campaign ahead of the election.

Some critics had said the APC stalwart might be considering to quit the race, while others feared the worst that he might have died.

However, the former lawmaker, in a post via his official Facebook page stated that he is truth to all the negative claims regarding his wellbeing, adding that he remains strong, healthy and is ready to serve Nigerians from day one when he gets into office as the nation’s president.