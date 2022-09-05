Bola Tinubu: Olusegun Obasanjo not endorsing Peter Obi

The Tinubu Campaign Organisation has debunked the reports claiming that former President Olusegun Obasanjo has endorsed and is in support of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi.

According to the spokesman of the Tinubu Campaign Organisation, Bayo Onanuga, while speaking to newsmen, Obasanjo has not endorsed any candidate because he is a father to everybody.

Onanuga said, “Obasanjo has said he is not supporting any candidate. So don’t put words in his mouth. As an elder statesman, all aspirants have been going to him to seek his blessing, not even support. Peter Obi went there, and Tinubu did the same thing.

“Before the presidential primary, Tinubu also went to see Ibrahim Babangida. This is what they all do.

“A few days back, Tinubu went to see Jonathan. They are elder statesmen who are now beyond partisan politics, and Obasanjo is not different. He has not endorsed any candidate because he is a father to everybody.”