Buba Galadima: Rabiu Kwankwaso will beat other candidates, emerge as next president

Buba Galadima, a chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), has revealed how the party’s presidential candidate for the 2023 election, Rabiu Kwankwaso will emerge as the next president of Nigeria.

Galadima discloses this while speaking in a recent interview on Arise TV, expressing that North-West has 24 million registered voters who are ready to vote in Kwankwaso in forthcoming elections.

He said, “North-West has 24 million registered voters. And the whole of that space called North-West, is left for the Lion (Kwankwaso) alone.

“Nigerians should know what is facing them. Take North-East where I come from, Kwankwaso will win Bauchi, he will win Gombe, he will win Adamawa, he will win Taraba. The only states where he would have to wrestle with the APC are Borno and Yobe.

“If you take North-Central, we will win Plateau, we will win Nasarawa, technically we will win Benue, of course Kogi is his second home. We will win Niger, and now Kwara from our visit, is falling in the stable.

“We will win Cross River, we will win Akwa Ibom, we will win Edo, we will win Oyo. We are fighting for the soul of Delta. If that Delta falls in, Kwankwaso on the first ballot, will be the President of Nigeria.”