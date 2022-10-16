Charly Boy: Atiku Abubakar is a great disuniter

Charles Oputa, aka Charly Boy, has stated that the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, is a great disuniter.
Abubakar had stated on Saturday, that Northerners should vote for a Northern candidate and disregard any candidate coming from the South.
Charly Boy took to Instagram on Sunday, to slam the presidential candidate for his utterance.
According to him, Abubakar used to call himself a unifier, but he is the greatest disuniter for urging people not to support Igbo or Yoruba.
He labelled him an ethnic bigot.
“Atiku Abubakar the great disuniter, I no know sey you bad like this, telling our Northern brothers not to support any Igbo or Yoruba candidate?
“The reason you are running is because you’re a Northerner and you are born to rule.
“So you’re ethnically bigoted. Shame on U.
“Baba OBJ don warn us about U and we hear him loud and clear. May you fail for the 10th time as usual, Nonsense”, he wrote.