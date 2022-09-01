Popular Nigerian entertainer, Charles Oputa, popularly called Charly Boy or Area Father, has maintained that he had no particular candidate ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

The veteran musician who was speaking on Kaakaki, an African Independent Television (AIT) morning programme, said as much as he had no candidate of choice, he was sympathetic to the yearnings of young Nigerians whom he said were endeared to his heart, thus declaring that he was ‘Obidient’ to their cause.

Oputa took the opportunity to challenge Nigerians to start holding the leaders accountable, saying for decades, Nigerian leaders had led without being held to account, reiterating that there could actually be an explosion if the wishes of the young ones would be undermined.

“In 2023, I don’t have a candidate but I go towards the way the young people are going and they call themselves Obidients.

“I see their drive and their urge so I can say that I am also Obidient. If that makes me be Obi supporter, that is it. Those who have put us in this hopelessness, we know them and we can point them out.

“As a young Nigerian youth, please vote to your conscience and vote for those that you think can make meaning out of your lives.

“Nigerian people are my constituency and I am part of them. We cannot afford to rig this election.

“Any attempt to rig this election, you will get the full red eyes vexation of the Nigerian youths; there is frustration and anger in the land.

“The rulers do not have us in their hearts and they don’t think for us as well and that is why the young ones have risen up.

“Young Nigerians will deliver a shocker in this country and it will shock everyone including myself and I am happy I will see it in my lifetime.

“We should hold the leaders accountable and make them realise that the office of the leaders is not more important than the office of the citizens.

“Holding accountable is what we have never done for decades and if we don’t do that, the leaders will sleep back to their old ways.

“There is hunger in the land and the youths are traumatised,” he said.