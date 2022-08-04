Chijioke Edeoga: Labour Party will dismantle PDP rule in Enugu

Barrister Chijioke Edeoga has been declared the winner of the repeat primary gubernatorial election of the Labour Party in Enugu State.

It was gathered that the former gubernatorial candidate who emerged during the last Labour Party primary election in Enugu, Casmir Agbo, withdrew from the race for the emergence of Edeoga.

This came after several speculations of the withdrawal of the former candidate, Casmir Agbo from the race.

Agbo wrote to both the LP and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), indicating his decision to withdraw from the race.

Edeoga a former gubernatorial aspirant under Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was declared the flag bearer of the Labour Party at a repeat delegate election held at the Top-10 hotel, Enugu.

The election was conducted by a committee sent by the National Secretariat of the party conducted the election.

Edeoga a former commissioner for Environment under Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s administration declared that this is the right time to re-write the history of Enugu state.

He expressed his determination to dismantle PDP after 23 years of rule in Enugu state” we are ready to systematically dismantle PDP in Enugu state.

He assured the electorates that he will deliver good governance in Enugu state if elected as the Governor in 2023 saying “You have sent me to market and I promise not to come back empty-handed.

“I am in the opposition to lead Enugu state to the promised land because I have the knowledge, experience and capacity to lead Enugu state as the Labour Party is the winning party.

“I don’t have any doubt because I believe that with the support of my co-contestants in the state and National Assembly, we will all win elections in Enugu state,” he said

Edeoga who described PDP as the rejected party said “PDP will also be rejected both at state and national level as they have humiliated the south easterners.

He thereby assured to tour all the wards in Enugu state alongside his co-contestants in the state and National Assembly including his running mate to canvass for votes from Enugu electorates.