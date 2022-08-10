Chimaroke Nnamani: Bola Tinubu most hardworking Nigerian politician

A former Enugu Governor Chimaroke Nnamani has described the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as the most hardworking politician in Nigeria’s modern history.

He said the APC candidate has patiently paid his dues as a most successful politician in the country.

The Enugu East Senator said there is no evidence that Tinubu has a failing health.

In a series of tweets on his verified Twitter handle, the former Governor stated that those mocking Asiwaju would also have their shares later.

“I vigorously oppose, protest and detest the shameless campaigns and parody targeting Tinubu’s health.

“As a health worker, I am amazed by the ignorance, foolishness, wickedness and callousness of these idiotic operators.

“I believe they are unwarranted, extremely unprofessional, and have no place in our polity. As the GenZ grow and Nigeria merges with the new world, they will cry at the foibles of their progenitors. Get it folks, life is turn by turn.

“Since we all desire a better Nigeria, our politics should be grounded in facts and reliable evidence. This is the only way we can advance this nation. Ahmed Bola Tinubu is the most successful Governor in modern Nigeria bar none.

The senator however said he would cast his vote for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

“While my vote is covered by the Umbrella per my party PDP and our candidate, HE Atiku Abubakar, I take a bow for the hardest working Politico of this generation. He (Tinubu) patiently paid his dues.

“Guess what, the Igbo are not going anyway. Rather in the spirit of their fathers and forefathers more are pouring into Lagos every day. Tinubu is qualified to run for president of Nigeria in 2023 as there is no evidence that he has dementia”.

He also wrote on Tinubu’s mentees, Babatunde Fashola, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, the Ministers of Works and Housing and Interior respectively and the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, describing them as “all first class with A-game always”.

Nnamani wrote: “Fashola, Osinbajo, Aregbosola, Fayemi, etc. All first class with A-game always.”