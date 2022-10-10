Chimaroke Nnamani: Bola Tinubu has no health challenge

Ahead of next year’s Presidential election, Chairman, Senate Committee on Cooperation and Integration in Africa/NEPAD, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Enugu East, has said that the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has no health challenge, saying he is hale and hearty.

In a statement Senator Nnamani; a foremost Medical Doctor and Surgeon, said Tinubu has no problem with his health status, saying that the former Lagos state Governor’s health is not encumbered in any way.

The former Enugu State governor who welcomed the APC Presidential candidate back to Nigeria, however saluted Tinubu’s political deftness and sagacity.

His words: “ I join millions of our people in welcoming Tinubu home. It is to God’s Glory that he returned in superb health.

“I continue to strongly condemn those who wallow in ignorance in celebration of real and phantom infirmities. Rather I lend my voice in celebration of his giant strides in Governance, Reforms and Locality Administration in all its spheres. I salute his political deftness and sagacity.

“As a medical professional, with honour , I attest to his good health and capacity. Tinubu has a robust general system, acute awareness of his holistic environment, political and in all ramifications.

“A bubbling and vivacious personality his confidence easily apparent, sharing and transferable. Engaging him clearly demonstrates good health, energy and readiness to rumble”.