Chimaroke Nnamani cautions constituents against ‘antics’ of Peter Obi’s supporters

The Senator representing Enugu East in the National Assembly, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, has again cautioned his constituents against succumbing to antics of supporters of the Presidential candidate of Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, otherwise called Obidients.

He charged his supporters not to bow to pressure to vote for Obi based on sentiments.

Nnamani enjoined his supporters to remain steadfast with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and its candidate Atiku Abubakar and all other PDP candidates in order to restore hope and emancipate the people from deprivation.

The federal law maker said this in a statement he signed in Abuja, on Monday.

Nnamani cautioned against “Greek gifts“ from the Obidients canvassers as that would negatively affect the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chances to produce state Governors, Senators, members of the House of Representatives and state House of Assembly.

The Senator likened the Obidients movement to the story of the Tortoise who borrowed feathers from other animals to enable it fly to attend a feast only to appropriate what belongs to everyone to himself alone, claiming to be everybody.

He said, “ That is exactly what they want. To borrow from every body and turn round to appropriate everything .

“Do not give them your feathers, let them Stay on the ground where they belong. Your feathers are the structures they need. Call their bluff.

“ Our party and platform is PDP. We must stand firm . We must not be swayed by the Obidient sentiments and vote Labour Party . If we blur the distinction , it will be difficult to reverse .

He further said, “ remember these Obidients advocates are noisy , loud , intolerant, proselytizers, condescending but less than 0.25 percent of over 200million Nigerian population. At least Osun state 2000 votes for Labour Party bears it out.

“ Why should we establish foundation and beech head for others. We cannot allow Obidients to inherit our labour in the PDP .

“In battle , do you give invaders your beech head to land and now seek to drive them away .

“We have to be on the alert because they are luring us into false sense of complacency using subterfuge.“

He explained that the boundaries are clear, so also the differences , “we are Ebeano and our political party is PDP, our symbol is umbrella not Labour Party.“