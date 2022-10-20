Chimaroke Nnamani: No money missed from Enugu coffers

Former Enugu Governor, Dr. Chimaroke Nnamani, has dismissed as false the allegation that $41.8million grew wings under him.

Nnamani, in a statement in Abuja, said: “I never met or inherited the sum $41.8million as Governor. Enugu State of 1999 to 2007 did not have $41.8million to be stolen or embezzled.”

He described the allegation as “a mere imagination of my accusers and it is at best a beer parlor gossip because nothing of such happened under my watch as Governor of Enugu state.”

The Enugu East Senator added: “I maintain a residence in America and just came back after five weeks. The FBI is not looking for me and no assets of mine have ever been seized in the United States.”

He explained that what his accusers were quoting was a mere complaint to the Department of Justice associated with usual Interim Forfeiture after such complaints adding “the Interim Forfeiture was discharged after Investigation and Judicial Review”.

He told his accusers to do something positive because accusing him falsely will not add value to anyone.

He said: “If my recent political activities make some people uncomfortable, they should know that democracy is a matter of choice.

“It is an open field, you choose your lane to play. Everyone has a choice, I deserve the right to choose my lane. I do not expect people to infringe on my right of choice.”

Nnamani advised that the politics of 2023 should be played with every sense of responsibility and loyalty to the nation without bitterness, pointing out that “all we strive for is a better Nigeria.”