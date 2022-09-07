Chris Imumolen: Why I didn’t join APC, PDP

The Accord Party presidential candidate, Prof Christopher Imumolen, has said he shunned both All Progressives Congress and Peoples Democratic Party because of their “failures” over the year.

He said he decided to pitch his tent which Accord after careful review of both APC and PDP, which he claimed, failed to deliver dividends of democracy to Nigerians.

According to him, I did not join APC and PDP because of the need to break from a system that has failed to deliver to Nigerians the dividends of democracy in almost two decades of the country’s return to democratic governance.

Imumolen stated this in a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday by his campaign organisation.

“I decided not to join any of these so-called big political parties because I wanted a fresh perspective on governance.

“I told myself that if I wanted to be the agent of change that I really desired to be, I needed to make a clean break by dissociating myself from the system that never seems to work despite a host of very erudite fellows who have worked in it,” the statement read in part.

He described Nigeria as a company having the same challenge of management despite several attempts by different personnel to make a difference.

“It (Nigeria) is just like an organisation which keeps having the same problem again and again for say, 30 years. When you now notice that different solution proferred by those who are supposed to know is not working, the best thing to do will be to bring from outside the confines of that company someone who has not been tainted by the malaise that never seems to make things work in that organisation.

“I am that someone fresh from the outside who is untainted by the system, with no affiliations or any vested interests who will look at the country’s problems from a fresh prism and be better placed to solve them,” he said.