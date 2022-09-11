Chris Ngige takes ASUU to court over prolonged strike

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, has taken the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to the National Industrial Court of Nigeria in Abuja, over the prolonged seven-months strike.

According to a national daily, the Minister in a leaked letter which was dated September 8, 2022 and to the Chief Registrar of the court, urged the court to make sure the dispute is given an accelerated hearing in order to bring the strike to an end.

The letter which was titled, ‘Forwarding of a Referral Instrument in the Trade Dispute Between the FG/Federal Ministry of Education and ASUU’ partly read, “Please find attached three original copies of a Referral Instrument regarding the trade dispute between the FG /Federal Ministry of Education and ASUU for adjudication by the National Industrial Court of Nigeria.

“The Referral Instrument is raised in fine with powers vested on the Honourable Minister of Labour and Employment by trade dispute resolution mechanisms and the provision of Section 17 of the Trade Dispute Act. CAP. T8 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria (LFN), 2004.

“In view of the fact that ASUU members have been on strike since February 14, 2222 and have refused to cull off the action despite apprehension of same, it would he appreciated if this dispute is given an accelerated hearing in order to bring the dispute to an end.”