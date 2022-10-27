Chukwuemeka Ezeife: Nigerians will return from abroad if we vote right

Former Governor of Anambra State, Chukwuemeka Ezeife, has said if the right president is voted in, Nigerians will return from abroad to develop the country.
Ezeife, who spoke with members of Voters Club of Nigeria (VCN) in Abuja, urged people to vote their conscience, and not be influenced by money.
The former governor, who was decorated by VCN as its grand patron, said things would turn around if Nigerians voted right.
“You cannot have a more important group than yourself, because it is with the votes that we mess up Nigeria. What controls the world is conscience, when it is time, vote according to your conscience.
“It appears God is now smiling at Nigeria. If you make the right choice in 2023, after two years, you will find our young brilliant men coming back from Europe, America. God did not create the blackman inferior to any race.
“I am begging you to live according to your name and the world will praise you and the people will praise you if it goes well. We are going to take our rightful place… ” he said.
National Coordinator of VCN, Uche Mbachu, said the club was formed to give block votes to any candidate of their choice.
He said the choice of candidate was not made by one person, but a collective one.
The VCN coordinator noted that youths find it difficult to win political offices, as they use the number of members to negotiate with politicians on how to carry youths along when they win.
“We have over 10,000 platforms … whatever we have done will reach all our members via their phones. We are on social media.
“We decided to have a grand patron, somebody to guide us, because each time we make a move, politicians think we are available to be bought over and when we reject their offer, they intimidate us. They arrested four of my state coordinators in 2019”, he said.
