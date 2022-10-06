Chukwuma Soludo: What I discussed with APGA members

Anambra State governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo has denied directing members of his political party, the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, to work against the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Mr. Peter Obi, saying the LP presidential standard-bearer was never part of his discussion with APGA members.

Soludo’s press secretary, Christian Aburime, described the allegation as the handiwork of faceless individuals.

In a statement in Awka, Aburime also denied the report that Soludo was already eyeing the presidency after Atiku Abubakar’s promised one tenure in office.

Aburime said: “We note with disdain, the fallacious and distasteful publication of a write-up by faceless individuals.

“We would have chosen to ignore this mischievous and utterly despicable publication, but for the benefit of a few innocent Ndi Anambra who could be mis-informed by the write up.

“Governor Chukwuma Soludo only held a private meeting with his party members of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA). This meeting is a routine gathering where issues concerning APGA are discussed.

“At no time during the meeting was, Peter Obi, a point of discourse.

“It is pertinent to note that issues discussed at the meeting were purely issues relating to APGA affairs.

“We therefore urge Ndi-Anambra and members of the general public to completely ignore and disregard the publication in all its entirety.”