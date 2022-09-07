Church: Why we rejected PDP’s ₦2 million ‘kola money’

The Nsukka Anglican Diocese, yesterday, said it rejected N2,000,000 ‘kola’ money brought by the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in Enugu State, because it was against the principles of the church.

The diocese also said that the rejection was not to malign the party or its candidates in the forthcoming 2023 general elections, adding that it prayed and equally counseled the candidates to engage in issue-based campaign.

However, contrary to media reports that the diocese rejected N10,000,000 from PDP, a statement by Venerable Ike Ugwu said that the rejected money was N2,000,000.

It read: “Re: Anglican Clergy Reject PDP’s N10 million ‘Kola’. “The Nsukka Anglican Diocesan Bishop, Rev A. E. Agbo JP, and the members of Nsukka Anglican Diocesan Clergy Association would have preferred to keep quiet and not join issues with the author of the trending online story about our noble and Godly Clergy association rejecting the cash gift offered to us by the Enugu State gubernatorial candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, Mr. Peter Mbah, his running mate Mr. Ifeanyi Ossai and candidates of other offices on September 1st, 2022 during the Clergy Association’s meeting held at the Lady Chapel of St. Paul’s Cathedral Nsukka presided over by the Chairman Ven. Dr. Collins Ike Ugwu but for the records and to avoid misleading the public, it becomes pertinent at this time that we make the following remarks.

“The Diocese resolved as a matter of principle not to receive cash in any disguise from political parties and/or their candidates either as “Kola” or whatever name it’s given.

” We did not reject the cash gift to malign the Enugu State Candidates of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, and or the PDP-led Enugu State Government under His Excellency , Dr. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

“We had a good interactive session with the gubernatorial candidate ably represented by the Deputy Governorship candidate Mr. Ifeanyi Ossai, candidates of other offices, and many other party chieftains devoid of any suspicion and bad blood.

“What they offered us was Two Million Naira only (N2,000,000:00), which we rejected as a matter of our principle.”