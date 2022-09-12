Convoy attack: Andy Uba consoles Ifeanyi Ubah over aides’ death

Senator Andy Uba has commiserated with Sen. Ifeanyi Ubah over Sunday’s gunmen attack at Enugwu Ukwu, Njikoka Local government Area of Anambra State that claimed no fewer than seven persons, including his aides.

Uba, in a statement on Monday, condemned the dastardly act, describing it as uncalled for and alien to Igbo culture.

While praying for the souls of the departed to rest in peace and quick recovery of the injured, the ex-lawmaker urged government to do the needful in bringing total peaceful sanity to the state.

He said: “I commiserate with my brother and friend, Distinguished Sen. Ifeanyi Ubah and the families of his aides that lost their lives yesterday in Enugwu ukwu, Njikoka Local government Area of Anambra State.

“The news came to me as a shock and I sincerely condenm the horrific attack. These attacks are uncalled for and it’s alien to Igbo culture to maim and kill humans.

“My thoughts and prayers are with you and the families of the victims. I urge the Government to do the needful in bringing total peaceful sanity to our dear Anambra state.

“May the souls of the departed rest in peace and may God heal all those injured.”