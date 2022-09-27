Court affirms Haruna Saidu as PDP Kebbi central senatorial candidate

The Federal High Court in Birnin Kebbi presided by Justice Baba Gana Ashigar has affirmed Alhaji Haruna Saidu Dandio as the senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Kebbi Central.

Saidu sued Senator Muhammad Adamu Aliero, PDP and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for conducting a fresh primary for Kebbi Central Senatorial District when he has not died or withdrawn from the contest.

Please go to https://www.xtra.net for breaking news, videos, and the latest top stories in Nigeria & world news, business, politics, sports and pop culture.

He also sued them for substituting his name for Aliero, who he claimed was in APC when the primary where he was declared winner held contrary to Electoral Acts of 2022 and Constitution of the PDP.

While ruling on the preliminary objections, filed by 1st. Defendant, Justice Ashigar ruled that Plaintiff, has the locus standi and genuine reason to institute the suit having realised his rights would be jeopardised.

Justice Asghigar, while delivering judgement on the overall issues, observed there was no doubt that when the first primary for the Kebbi Central was held, the 1st defendant was in the ruling APC.

He also noted that based on exhibits 2,21,23,24 tendered before the Court, the plaintiff participated in the first primary where he was elected as the candidate having scored the highest votes while the 1st defendant was still at the ruling party.

Please go to https://e.xtra.net to discover lesser-known facts that matter to you including those that shape the world, and find out how you are connected.

Justice Ashigar said after the first primary election was held, no petition was immediately instituted against the plaintiff until the second primary election was conducted, which was not served on the plaintiff.

In his judgement, Justice Ashigar said: “Since the first primary election was not challenged by the 1st defendant, it is in my humble view that the first primary election for Kebbi Central senatorial district remained authentic. I, therefore, upheld all the prayers of the plaintiff.”

Counsel to the plaintiff, Sule O. Usman (SAN) said: “With this judgement, the people of Kebbi Central Senatorial district now know their candidate for PDP. We wish our Lord all the best.”

Counsel to the 1st defendant, Aliyu Hassan, said Aliero would appeal the judgement.