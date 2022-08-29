Politics

Court affirms Ikenga Ugochinyere’s election as PDP Reps candidate

August 29, 2022
Abdulfatai Mohammed
Ideato Federal Constituency in Imo state was shut down Sunday as thousands of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) faithful trooped out in solidarity to welcome home the spokesman of opposition parties, Ikenga Ugochinyere, after his aborted disqualification from the House of Representatives race.

The Federal High Court sitting in Owerri, has declared Ikenga Ugochinyere as the validly nominated candidate of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the Ideato North and South Federal Constituency election in Imo State.

In a suit challenging his declaration as the winner of the primary election, his challenger Mr. George Igbo approached the Court claiming that the election Ikenga won was held at the Aladimma Mall in Owerri outside the Federal Constituency.

After hearing, Hon. Justice Mabel T. Segun-Bello held that the election venue having been applied for by the PDP to hold in Owerri due to the known security reasons in Imo State and the venue having been approved by the Electoral Commission, the venue remained valid.

The Court also found that there could not have been another Primary held in Ideato since video evidence shown in the Court proved that the official who purportedly conducted the alleged Ideato primary election was at the Owerri venue and the same person could not have been at two different venues at the same time.

Meanwhile, Akokwa youths have started plans for a grand reception for Ikenga following his victory in court.

