Court declares Bashir Machina as APC Yobe North senatorial candidate

September 28, 2022
Archibong Etokakpan
A new drama has unfolded in the race for Yobe North Senatorial seat as another aspirant of the All Progressives Congress sued Bashir Sheriff Machina, winner of the ticket.

The Federal High Court sitting in Damaturu has ordered the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recognise Bashir Machina as the candidate for Yobe North senatorial candidate.

Justice Fadima Murtala Aminu ordered the APC to forward the name of Machina to INEC as the authentic winner of the primary, which was held on the 28/05/2022.

The judge described the primary election where Senate President Ahmad Lawan emerged as the candidate as “phantom.”

