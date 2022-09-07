Court restrains PDP from expelling Dotun Babayemi in Osun

An Osun State High Court sitting in Osogbo yesterday restrained the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from expelling Omooba Dotun Babayemi, one of its gubernatorial candidates in the last primary election, from the party, pending the determination of the substantive suit.

Besides, the court warned the party and its agents against taking actions contrary to this order till the substantive suit is determined.

Presiding Justice Jide Falola maintained that the court is there to intervene where there is serious dispute such this, adding, “In effect, I find merit in the Motion Exparte for Order of Mandatory Interim Injunction especially as disposed to in the affidavit in support of the notion.”

Justice Falola warned that the1st to 10 Defendants/Respondents “shall suspend all steps taken or are planning to take with a view to giving effect to the purported expulsion of the plaintiff/applicant, and shall not embark on any punitive against the plaintiff/applicant”

Justice Falola further directed that the rights and privileges of Babayemi be restored in the interim as a full-fledged member of the PDP in Otun Balogun Ward 2, Gbongan.

Few days ago, some members of the PDP in Osun State, led by one Bukayo Ogunleye from Babayemi’s Otun Balogun Ward 2 in Gbongan, his hometown, had announced his expulsion from the party.

In a counter move on Monday, the Otun Balogun Ward 2 Executive Committee while addressing the press through Honourable Munurudeen Adekunle, nullified the purported expulsion, and at the same time, announced the suspension of those behind the action.