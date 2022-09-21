CPO: Peter Obi competent, credible to lead Nigeria

A coalition of support groups in Anambra State, under the aegis of Coalition for Peter Obi, CPO, has described the Presidential candidate of Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi as the most credible, capable, and competent person who can lead Nigeria to the Promised Land.

State Lead Coordinator of the group, Chidi Nzekwe who stated this yesterday in Awka, the State capital, while speaking to newsmen in reaction to their last Saturday’s two-million-man solidarity march for Obi/Datti movement, insisted that the presidency should be handed over to Obi for a desired positive change in our economic and political history.

According to Nzekwe, “We are using this medium to sensitise the people on the need to get their Permanent Voter Cards, PVC and be well mobilized to cast their votes ahead of the 2023 general elections”.

“The crowd, especially the youths, that came out for the solidarity march last Saturday was an indication that we need a disruptive system to drive good governance, and we believe Peter Obi is the right candidate”.

“He is credible, capable, and competent to lead Nigeria to the Promised Land and we urge the electorate to come out en masse and vote wisely for a ‘new and better Nigeria’.

The support groups were drawn from various professional bodies, including Doctors for Peter Obi, Docs4PO, led by Dr. Henry Eze.

Dr. Eze, Anambra State Coordinator of Docs4PO as well as its Southeast Zonal Director, disclosed that they equally mobilized their members in the State to participate actively in last Saturday’s solidarity march.

According to Dr. Eze, “We are very much optimistic that, with the right things done, Obi will win the 2023 presidential election because Nigerians are awake and wiser now”.

“Our currency, the naira, has depreciated to abysmal levels. There’s insecurity everywhere. Our roads are death traps and there’s grossly insufficient power supply. In fact, the entire country is about to collapse on our heads. We will do anything legitimately possible to secure victory for Obi so as to have a credible, capable, and competent administration and a new Nigeria. We have confidence in Obi and Datti to rescue and reposition this country.”