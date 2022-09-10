Cross River governor Ben Ayade seeks more TETFUND interventions

Governor Benedict Ayade of Cross River State has called on the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) to extend more educational interventions to higher schools in the State.

He spoke through the State commissioner for education, Godwin Akpanke, at the inauguration of projects at Federal Government College Obudu, worth over two hundred and seventy four million Naira.

Ayade commended TETFUND for the projects, as well as all the interventions done in the State’s institutions.

The governor said that “the framers of the TETFUND laws should be commended because they have brought developments to public tertiary institutions in the country.

“We commend TETFUND for these projects and all the ones executed in our State-owned institutions. We encourage them to continue to do more.”

Speaking earlier, Minister of State, Power, Goddy Jedy-Agba, commended the management of the institution for the judicious use of resources, as well as timely completion of the projects.

Jedy-Agba expressed happiness that the projects had given the school a face-lift, maintaining that the projects would enhance teaching and learning amongst staff and students.

He urged the institution to maintain the projects appropriately to inspire government to do more.

Executive Secretary of TETFUND, Arc. Sonny Echono, said that the projects were executed through the 2015/2018 normal intervention funds.

He added that TETFUND have many other projects lined up for commissioning in about twelve different locations across the country.