CSO: Adams Oshiomhole seeking relevance by attacking Peter Obi’s popularity

A civil society organisation with an interest in ensuring democratic governance in Nigeria has taken a swipe at the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, over comments credited to him that the Labour Party Presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi failed to tackle insecurity in Anambra State while he held sway as governor of the southeastern region.

The group described Oshiomhole as an inconsequential politician looking for relevance through the popularity of the Labour Party candidate, after failed political outings both at the national and Edo State levels.

The former Edo State governor while speaking during the youth conference of the APC in Abuja, said, “For those of you who are social media warriors, there are issues here that you need to speak to. Go to google and look at the first six months of Governor Obiano’s administration in Anambra state.

“What you will find on youtube, is Governor Obiano demolishing houses of kidnappers and those who were then referred to as Bakassi boys and Bakassi girls.

“Who was the governor when Bakassi developed and who solved the problem? So, if a man could not solve a security challenge in his own state, which requires courage. How can he convince you that he will solve security challenges all over Nigeria?

“Don’t take it from me, go to Youtube and find out the first six, nine months of Governor Obiano and ask yourself, who was his predecessor, it will tell you it’s, Peter.

“If he has solved the security problem, will Obiano be using bulldozers to demolish houses of kidnappers, Bakassi boys, Bakassi girls, bandits?”

But reacting to Oshiomhole’s statement, the civil society organisation under the umbrella of the Conference of Civil Society for Peace and Good Governance Initiative (CCSFPGG), described the APC chieftain as a failed politician who was trying to get into prominence using Peter Obi’s popularity having not only been disgraced out of office as his party’s chairman unceremoniously but also rejected by the people of his home state, Edo when he tried to impose a governor on them in the last Edo State Governorship Election.

Noting also that desperate efforts by the former Edo governor to impose members of the Edo House of Assembly on the people of the State failed, leaving him like an orphan, the group in a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Dr Oshioke Mathew Afegbua and Director of Internal Security Research, Hajiya Maryam Mohammed, tasked Nigerians to be wary of Oshiomhole, who it said was in desperate search of political relevance.

“Nigerians have not forgotten that few weeks again, Oshiomhole, who was an ardent attacker of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan’s reelection bid, glaringly admitted in the face of the teeming crowd in Abuja that the APC government he helped to impose on Nigerians has failed in all ramifications and that the former president left a very good legacy for Nigeria than any other president in history, saying he had attacked him only because of political differences,” it recalled.

It quoted Oshiomhole as telling Jonathan at the event that: “You (Jonathan) left legacies even though I had cause to fight because it is politics. The legacy you have left, there is no successor who can afford to do less.”

“We implore Nigerians to look at Oshiomhole’s statement above and asses who he is. With this statement from him, they should know that the former APC chairman merely said the opposite of Peter Obi.

“Oshiomhole is the least politician in Nigeria to denigrate Peter Obi, who has become Nigeria’s most popular choice for the coming general election.

“We have not forgotten that as a governor, Oshiomhole ran Edo like a tin-pot despot on the matrix of empty populism,” the group said.

Noting that Peter Obi who ruled Anambra from March to November 2006, February to May 2007, and from June 2007 to March 2014, respectively, left many lasting legacies that are being attested to today by Nigerians, the group said on the other hand, ” In his eight years reign in Edo, Oshiomhole did not achieve any concrete developmental goal.”

” His greatest legacy in the state was indebtedness, uncompleted projects, poorly executed projects, and so on. As a governor also, he took sycophancy to its preposterous height that you have to be loyal to feel the dividends of democracy. At the time he left office, Edo State became the fourth most indebted state in the country”, it said.

It noted that “In his avowed determination to be a godfather, he imposed a successor on the state. He wanted to control his successor from his Abuja office and when the latter who knows his worth begged to be sovereign and resisted his meddlesomeness in his administration, a disappointed Oshiomhole, therefore, resolved to thwart his reelection bid. This, he failed woefully.”

Noting that,” Oshiomhole helped to impose the fading APC administration on Nigerians”, the group said, “Under this administration, human lives have been reduced to nothing. The country has become an abattoir where human beings are helplessly being slaughtered at will.”

The statement further read, “Since Oshiomhole wants to use security to measure Peter Obi’s capacity to rule Nigeria, we wish to inform him that under Obi, Anambra State began working closely with all government security agencies for the first time, including the Police, Army, Navy, Department of State Security, and Civil Defence, among others.

“Anambra State provided these agencies with a range of support, including the provision of more than 500 security vehicles.

“Abubakar Mohammed, the former IG of Police, praised Anambra State for not having experienced a bank heist in the final three years of Obi’s government due to the state’s amazing security development.

“Obi changed the local vigilante system such that neighbourhood watch organisations now collaborate with the police and are closely supervised.”

It recalled that” Under the Oshiomhole imposed administration, a train was attacked in Kaduna, with many passengers killed and several others abducted; Kuje Prison was attacked by bandits without a shot fired by security forces; bandits attacked the convoy of the sitting President as well as killed close to 30 security personnel in Niger state recently and same bandits threatened to abduct a sitting president and governor of Kaduna State.”

The group which tagged Oshiomhole as a two-faced comrade questioned where he got the N100 million he used to pay for the APC Presidential form he picked recently.

“Before Oshiomhole became governor of Edo State, he didn’t have this amount of money. Where did he suddenly get this money besides his many investments across Nigeria today? Oshiomhole is certainly not what he pretends to be and should not be taken seriously by Nigerians”, it advised.