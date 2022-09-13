CVR: INEC yanks off 1,126,359 invalid registrants

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday said it has delisted 1,126,359 out of the 2,523,458 fresh registrants that registered between June 28, 2021, and January 14, 2022.

National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee of INEC, Festus Okoye, said this on Monday night in Abuja.

According to him, the cleaning up of the register of voters using the Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS) is ongoing since the suspension of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) on 31st July 2022.

“Earlier, the commission informed Nigerians that out of the 2,523,458 fresh registrants that registered between 28th June 2021 and 14th January 2022, 1,126,359 records were found to be invalid and consequently delisted,” Okoye said.

Daily Trust reports that this means that only 1,397,099 of the fresh registration are valid and would be added to the existing voter register.