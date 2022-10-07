Daniel Bwala: Atiku Abubakar to add 25,000MW of electricity to national grid

Daniel Bwala, a spokesperson for the Atiku Abubakar presidential campaign, says his principal will add 5,000 megawatts (MW) of electricity to the national grid if elected in 2023.

Speaking during an interview on Arise Television on Friday, Bwala said Atiku will also give priority to renewable energy in order to meet up the target.

He said states will also be given the licence to generate electricity

“Giving authorisation to the state to generate power, in arrangement with the private sector, would increase the megawatts of electricity. Renewable energy could also help in generating power with the help of investors,” Bwala said.

“Twenty-Five thousand megawatts is achievable, the ambition to generate 25,000 megawatts is not even the ambition.

“What we intend to do in our economic plan is to make sure we tinker with the constitution so that we can also give permission so that states can have the powers and authorisation to also generate power by themselves in the arrangement with the private sector.

“Investors are here, they have their money, they need a climate, our party is desirous in providing a favorable climate that investors will happily choose to invest in Nigeria rather than to invest in the US.”

In August, the federal government had blamed its inability to reach the target of 5,000 megawatts of electricity generation as promised on a shortage of gas supply.

Nigeria currently has a total installed generation capacity of 10,396 MW with an available capacity of 6,056 MW.