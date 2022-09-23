Daniel Bwala: Nyesom Wike frustrated efforts to micro-zone presidency to South East

The spokesman of the Atiku Campaign Organisation, Daniel Bwala, has accused Governor Nyesom Wike of frustrating efforts by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to micro-zone its presidential ticket to the southeast.

Bwala made the comment on Friday, hours after the Rivers State leader briefed the press where he opened up on the crisis rocking the PDP since its presidential primary election in May.

“The whole gamut of power zoning here or there started with Governor Wike. He virtually had everything he wanted. He brought this chairman (Ayu). When a discussion was being done in the party that power should be zoned, I recall very well, Atiku was inclined that it should be zoned to either southeast or northeast – these are the two geo-political zones that have not benefited,” Bwala said on a Channels TV programme.

“Then, he (Wike) said if it was ever zoned to the southeast, he was not going to run. The movement then was that it should be micro-zoned to the southeast – among stakeholders from the region. He (Wike) frustrated it because he was interested.”