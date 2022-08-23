Dapo Abiodun appoints new deputy CoS, seven commissioners

Ogun Governor Dapo Abiodun has deployed newly appointed cabinet members to appropriate ministries.

The new cabinet members are: Dr. Toyin Taiwo (Deputy Chief of Staff); Engr. Taiwo Oludotun (Commissioner for Forestry); Hon. Ganiyu Hamzat (Commissioner for Local Government & Chieftaincy Affairs); Hon. Oladimeji Oresanya (Commissioner for Environment) and Hon. Motunrayo Adijat Adeleye-Oladapo(Commissioner for Culture and Tourism)

Others are Hon. Olufemi Ilori-Oduntan (Commissioner for Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs), Hon. Abayomi Semako Korotoe-Hunye( Commissioner for Community Development and Cooperatives) and Hon. Jamiu Kolawole Odetoogun (Commissioner for Rural Development).

Abiodun, who addressed them at the Executive Council Chambers, Oke Mosan Governor’s Office, Abeokuta, shortly after the inauguration, said residents were expecting so much from them and urged the political appointees to be steadfast, prudent, accountable and efficiently integrate their vision into his administration’s approaches to governance.

“Let me emphasise that through your selection and subsequent appointment, you have been presented with a rare opportunity to lead and serve the people. The people expect so much from you in terms of performance. They deserve it. Their aspirations, their desires for growth and prosperity are hinged on your success.

Having sworn in new cabinet members this afternoon, I congratulate our new Honourable Commissioners and Deputy Chief of Staff on their appointments. I wish them the very best in this agenda, as we continue to build our future today for a solid tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/2AudkIndcn — Prince Dr. Dapo Abiodun – MFR (@dabiodunMFR) August 23, 2022

“You have been designated because you are qualified and possess the right experience to make a positive difference in our dear State. Your actions and performance should steadily help our State blossom, grow well and make our people to thrive. This appointment is therefore a call to service.

“You must understand the fact that you are henceforth accountable to the people. You must remain connected to them and be worthy ambassadors of our administration’s policy of inclusiveness, fairness, accountability, transparency, equity, justice and obedience to the rule of law. Your work ethic, your commitment to service should exemplify our administration’s mantra, putting people first and working together for the common good.”