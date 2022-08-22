Datti Baba-Ahmed: Why I abandoned Muhammadu Buhari

The Labour Party (LP) vice presidential nominee, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, has disclosed why he decided to part ways with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Recall that the President and Baba-Ahmed were defunct members of the Congress for Progressives Change (CPC).

Baba-Ahmed while speaking in Kano stated that Buhari lost his principles and bearings and this made him change his mind about the President.

He said, “Over time, President Buhari lost his principles and bearings, the situation made it difficult for allies like myself to abide by his political philosophy and ideas.”