Datti Baba-Ahmed: Why I abandoned Muhammadu Buhari

August 22, 2022
Adaora Onwuzurumba
The Labour Party vice presidential candidate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, has said that he and the presidential candidate of the party, Peter Obi, will not bring their relatives into the government if elected in 2023 to lead Nigeria.

The Labour Party (LP) vice presidential nominee, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, has disclosed why he decided to part ways with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Recall that the President and Baba-Ahmed were defunct members of the Congress for Progressives Change (CPC).

Baba-Ahmed while speaking in Kano stated that Buhari lost his principles and bearings and this made him change his mind about the President.

He said, “Over time, President Buhari lost his principles and bearings, the situation made it difficult for allies like myself to abide by his political philosophy and ideas.”

