Datti Baba-Ahmed: Peter Obi has wherewithal to reposition Nigeria

The Vice Presidential Candidate of Labour Party, LP, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, over the weekend said that the former Governor of Anambra state and party’s Presidential candidate, Peter Obi has the wherewithal to reposition and put Nigeria on the path of development.

This was as he said Nigeria has never had it so good in terms of choice of candidate with the emergence of the former governor as a Presidential candidate.

Baba-Ahmed stated this in Kano, when he represented Obi in a visit to the state, to commiserate with the government and people of Beirut Road GSM market over building collapse and Kantin Kwari textile market where they recorded flooding.

He said if the Labour Party win elections in 2023, it would restructure market system, using strict adherence to regulations in a bid to provide conducive atmosphere for business in the country.

“When we come on board, we would ensure compliance with regulations. But, even more important, when we promote education, we promote the culture of following building standard and regulations.

“We are expansionist in nearly everything we do. Kantin Kwari’s capacity has for long exceeded the territory it operates.

“So, it is high time to expand the market into Kantin Kwari 2 and Kantin Kwari 3. This is our thinking in labour party.

“It is about time to break out of the box from thinking of shago-shago system we know, into modern markets and shopping malls. That is the kind of leaders we hope to be,” he said.

Baba-Ahmed said he was in Kano to represent Obi to commiserate with the people over the unfortunate incidents.

He also disclosed that Obi would pay a visit to the state himself when he return from a trip to United States of America.

Baba-Ahmed also announced that he personally donated some relief materials to the traders of the two affected markets, adding that he wouldn’t like to disclose the amount he donated.

Earlier, in his remarks, the party’s gubernatorial candidate in Kano, Engineer Bashir I. Bashir, promised to put an end to flooding and substandard buildings in the state if elected.

He blamed the government of cashing the problem due to what he described as illegal allocation of lands and buildings without following due process.

The governorship candidate also commiserated with the leadership, victims, traders and people of the state for the two unfortunate incidents.

He said, “when we come to power, we would provide modern markets in this state,” Engr. Bashir noted.

On his part, the Chairman of Kantin Kwari Market Traders, Sharu Sagiru Wada, said the market had lost over N4.5 billion in the flooding.

He added that over 800 shops stocked with goods were also affected by having the commodities damaged.