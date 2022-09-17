Politics

David Umahi didn’t order disruption of Peter Obi rally – aide

September 17, 2022
Chidinma Uchechukwu
Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State on Saturday said he never ordered the disruption of a solidarity rally by supporters of Labour Party’s Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi, in Abakaliki, the state capital, in South-East Nigeria.

Umahi’s Special Assistant on Media and Strategy to the Governor, Chooks Oko, made this known in a statement hours after policemen tear-gassed Obi’s supporters at a rally in the state.

Read full statement:

THE GOVERNOR ORDERED NO DISRUPTION

The attention of the Executive Governor of Ebonyi State have been drawn to some online publications and rumours making the rounds that he ordered the disruption of a gathering in support of one of the presidential candidates in the 2023 elections. This is not true.

The Executive Governor of Ebonyi state is certainly not aware of any disruption of any gathering as he didn’t order any. He is a democrat who believes firmly in the rule of law. He wishes every contending politician the very best and will insist on a level playing ground for all. If it is true that the police dispersed people, the answer will surely rest with the police.

For record purposes, the relevant government agencies had approved the use of Abakaliki township stadium for a rally by the Labour party subject to the payment of some specified fees. Rather than pay the fees, it was gathered, the organizers chose to empty into the streets causing some untold hardships on the hapless citizens going about their daily pursuits.

The police, we are told, had to step in to restore law and order.

The Governor appeals to all citizens to always abide by the dictates of the law and decent living so that law and order will always reign supreme.

He wishes all political parties and their candidates well and enjoins all to play the game by the rules.

