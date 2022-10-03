David Umahi: PDP is dead in Ebonyi

The governor of Ebonyi, David Umahi, says the Peoples Democratic Party has no structure in his state.

In November 2020, the governor decamped from the PDP to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), citing “injustice” done to the south-east.

Before leaving the party, Umahi had served as deputy governor and was twice elected governor on the platform of the party.

Speaking on a Channels Television programme, on Monday, the governor said PDP is dead in Ebonyi.

Umahi said the major opposition party cannot be considered in the political reality of the state.

“Every state is built on the performances of the governor. I have performed and it’s not about the party, it’s about the leadership of the state,” he said.

“There is no PDP in Ebonyi state, and if you’ve witnessed our programmes of late, you’d have noticed the number of people that came out.

“So, the PDP should not even talk. They are not even second in ranking in Ebonyi state. So there’s nothing like structure.”

The Ebonyi governor said the delay in the commencement of the APC’s presidential campaign will not hurt the party’s chances at the polls.

“We have many months to elections and we have many months to campaign,” he said.

“The first to start does not translate to the first to finish. So, the APC is a bank and they are coming up with programmes. It will soon happen.”