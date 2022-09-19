Politics

Davido: Gboyega Oyetola a ‘bad human being’

September 19, 2022
Archibong Etokakpan
‘We rise by lifting others” crooner Davido has reacted to the just concluded Ekiti governorship election which saw the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Abiodun Ayobami Oyebanji, emerge the winner.

Nigerian celebrity David Adeleke popularly known as Davido has described Governor Gboyega Oyetola as a ‘bad human being’.

The singer stated this on Monday while reacting to reports that his uncle, who won the Osun State governorship election, admitted that there was over-voting in his response to the petition against his victory at the July 16 governorship poll pending before Election Petition Tribunal.

Adeleke had in a statement on Sunday, denied the reports circulating on social media, adding that his defense was being twisted.

Spokesperson to the governor-elect, Rasheed Olawale, said Adeleke in his defense filed before the Tribunal dismissed Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola’s claim of over-voting in 750 polling units.

He stressed that the over-voting was created by the incomplete data of BVAS based on the unsynchronised BVAS report that was used by the petitioners.

Reacting to reports of over-voting, Davido urged the INEC to tell Nigerians if there was over-voting with its new BVAS Machine.

He tweeted, “You are actually just a bad human being @GboyegaOyetola no other way to put it, spreading lies everywhere destroying your legacy (not like you even have).

“It’s done and dusted @inecnigeria Abeg is there any such thing as overvoting with your new BVAS Machine? NOV 27th WE MOVE.”

