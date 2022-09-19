Davido: Gboyega Oyetola a ‘bad human being’

Nigerian celebrity David Adeleke popularly known as Davido has described Governor Gboyega Oyetola as a ‘bad human being’.

The singer stated this on Monday while reacting to reports that his uncle, who won the Osun State governorship election, admitted that there was over-voting in his response to the petition against his victory at the July 16 governorship poll pending before Election Petition Tribunal.

Adeleke had in a statement on Sunday, denied the reports circulating on social media, adding that his defense was being twisted.

Spokesperson to the governor-elect, Rasheed Olawale, said Adeleke in his defense filed before the Tribunal dismissed Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola’s claim of over-voting in 750 polling units.

He stressed that the over-voting was created by the incomplete data of BVAS based on the unsynchronised BVAS report that was used by the petitioners.

Reacting to reports of over-voting, Davido urged the INEC to tell Nigerians if there was over-voting with its new BVAS Machine.

He tweeted, “You are actually just a bad human being @GboyegaOyetola no other way to put it, spreading lies everywhere destroying your legacy (not like you even have).

“It’s done and dusted @inecnigeria Abeg is there any such thing as overvoting with your new BVAS Machine? NOV 27th WE MOVE.”