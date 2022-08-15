Deji Adeyanju: Peter Obi’s attendance in churches is ‘unintelligent political move’

Human Rights activist and convener of Concerned Nigerians, Deji Adeyanju, has described the attendance of the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi, in different churches in the country as the ‘most unintelligent move’.

The former Head of New Media for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) disclosed this in a social media post on Monday, stating that Obi should instead go round the 774 LGAs to build like most political parties.

He said, “Obi moving around churches and expecting them to serve as political structures for him in February instead of just simply going round the 774 LGAs to build like most political parties do, is the most unintelligent move I have ever seen.

“He was in a church in Benue yesterday again. Almost 3-months after party primaries, they are yet to start building LGA party structures anywhere in Nigeria. They are only interested in social media noise and 1-million March wey no reach 2k.”

Recall that Obi in July attended the Judgement Praise Night with Pastor Paul Enenche at the Dunamis International Gospel Center, Abuja. The former Anambra governor was also at the Redeemed Christian Church Of God (RCCG) redemption camp last week Friday for the 70th Convention.