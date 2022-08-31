Delayed flight stalls hearing against Nasarawa West APC senatorial candidate

Delayed flight involving Justice Nehizina Afolabi, a trail judge of Federal High Court sitting in Lafia the Nasarawa state capital has resulted in the discontinuation of hearing of suit against Archetech Tukur Shehu, the senatorial candidate of All Progressive Congress (APC) representing Nasarawa West Senatorial Zone in the state.

Speaking to Journalists shortly after the adjournment, the lead counsel to Labaran Magaji, the plaintiff, Ahmed Raji SAN, said they appeared in court for the continuation of their client’s case only to be told that the presiding Judge travelled out of Lafia days back and was unable to return on time due flight delays.

He stated that the case was adjourned to 7th September 2022.

According to Ahmed Raji, ” We did not feel disappointed because it is normal in a court case.”

Also speaking another Counsel to the plaintiff, Johnson Jacob, said their client Mr Labaran Magaji had a good case and they were optimistic that things will go his way.

He also stated that the absence of the trial judge was a normal occurrence in litigations and will not in any way jeopardize their case.

Johnson, also explained that Labaran Magaji is their classmate way back at the Law School and they have decided to offer free service to him in court to show solidarity with their colleagues.

According to him,” We are in multiple lawyers of his class came all from various states in solidarity for Labaran Magaji the plaintiff Jacob,” said

Also speaking, counsel to the defendant Dr. Mubarak Adekilekun said the absence of a trial judge was a normal thing that can happen in litigation and was taken in good faith.

Heb added that they had accepted the adjournment of the case which has been scheduled for 7th September 2022.

Recall that Labaran Magaji approached Federal High court Lafia to challenge alleged irregularities during the APC Primary Election in Nasarawa West whereby Tukur Shehu was announced the winner of the election.