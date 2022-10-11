Dele Momodu: Peter Obi won’t win South-West in 2023 elections

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has ruled out the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi and his chances of winning the South-West Region in the forthcoming 2023 presidential election.

Momodu made this assertion in an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Monday.

According to the PDP chieftain, rallies alone don’t win elections.

He said “Rallies alone will not win an election. I have no doubt that Peter Obi is a popular candidate but don’t forget the proximity of the South-East to Delta state. They are almost one and the same.

“We can make all the noise. You saw what happened in the last gubernatorial election in Osun state. There was no party outside those two (PDP and APC) that could make an appreciable impact,” he added.

Momodu, the PDP Director of Strategic Communications, noted that the 2023 presidential race is solely between the PDP and and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Noting that Lagos State is the traditional base of the APC and its presidential candidate, APC, Momodu said votes will be split between the ruling party, the main opposition, and the Labour Party because of the Igbo population.

He said, “By the time you come to Lagos, which is the traditional base of Asiwaju and of APC, you’re going to split into three because of the preponderance of the Igbo community,” he said.

“There would be Asiwaju, followed by Atiku, and followed by Obi because there is a large number of Igbo people there and youth who believe in Obi. And that’s the most cosmopolitan state in Nigeria.

“But the moment you start moving into Ogun State, Oyo State, where PDP is king today, then you go to Osun State.

“In Ogun state, we will compete favourably. It’s going to be between Asiwaju and Atiku; there is no way Obi is going to get 25 percent in Ogun State; he is not going to get it in Oyo State, he’s not going to get it in Osun State,” Momodu added.