Delta 2023: APC has capacity to defeat PDP – Ovie Omo-Agege

Senate Deputy President and Delta State All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has said APC is the only party in the state with capacity to end 24 years reign of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in next year’s election.
He described APC as the government-in-waiting and urged members to work to defeat PDP in the Delta State governorship election with high margin.
Omo-Agege spoke during the inauguration in Asaba of Delta 2023 Governorship Campaign Council of the APC, with former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs Elder Godsday Orubebe as director general.
He said the movement to form a new government in the state was not a task for APC members alone, but also for all ‘Deltans’.
“I call on all ‘Deltans’, irrespective of party platform, who love this state, to join hands with us to liberate, rebuild and reinvigorate our state. This is a responsibility we owe the old and young generations and generations yet unborn. We must not fail in making Delta State a better place than we met it,” Omo-Agege said.
He advised members of the campaign council to ensure victory during the general election, saying to dislodge PDP might appear intimidating.
Omo-Agege slammed Sheriff Oborevwori for being a stooge, stressing that “for five years of Sheriff’s speakership, Delta State House of Assembly has been a rubber stamp, giving everything Governor Ifeanyi Okowa asks for without effective oversight, thereby undermining the idea of the separation of powers enshrined in our constitution, as well as weakening our democracy.”
Omo-Agege accused Okowa of embarking on a reckless borrowing spree that had mortgaged the future of ‘Deltans’ and unborn children.
He said despite the state being the highest receiver of federal allocation and 13 per cent derivation, it was also the second most indebted state in the country.
Omo-Agege said his administration would focus on human capital development, agriculture, tourism, infrastructure, housing and other labour-intensive interventions.
