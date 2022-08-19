The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja, has reserved judgment on an appeal filed by a PDP chieftain, Sheriff Oborevwori, challenging the emergence of Olorogun David Edevbie as the standard bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 gubernatorial election for Delta state.

Recall that Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court Abuja, had on July 7, 2022, ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission and the PDP to recognise Olorogun Edevbie, as candidate of the PDP in the 2023 governorship election in Delta state.

In his judgment, Justice Taiwo disqualified Oborevwori, as governorship candidate of PDP in Delta state.

The trial judge had agreed with the plaintiff in the suit, Edevbie, that Oborevwori, ought not to be on the ballot for the PDP primary election on account of supplying false and forged documents to the INEC in aid of his qualification for the governorship election.

But not satisfied with the judgement of Justice Taiwo of the Federal High Court, Oborevwori and the PDP headed to the Court of Appeal to seek redress.

At a resumed hearing of the appeal on Friday, the appellate court panel led by Justice Peter I’ve, said date for judgment will be communicated to parties.

Being a pre-election matter, the 180 days stipulated by the Constitution for adjudication of election matters as it relates to Delta state will elapse on September 5.