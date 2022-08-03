Delta 2023: Court adjourns PDP candidate’s appeal case to August 8

An Appeal Court sitting in Abuja, on Monday, adjourned till August 8, 2022, for further proceedings in the appeal by Sheriff Oborevwori against his disqualification to contest in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, gubernatorial primaries in Delta State.

The appellate court will also hear the application for a stay of execution of the order of the Federal High Court, which declared Olorogun David Edevbie as the lawfully nominated and authentic candidate of the party as well as a command on the PDP to forward Edevbie’s name to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in addition to commanding INEC to accord him the full rights and privileges due to him as the rightful candidate of the party.

At the sitting on Monday, Oborevwori’s lawyers withdrew two of their prayers and the court accordingly struck out prayers 2 and 3.

The prayers withdrawn include “An order for abridging the time to file the appellant’s brief of argument to three days and an order abridging the time to file the respondent’s brief of argument to seven days from the grant of the order of the court.”

The court also granted leave to the applicant (Oborevwori) to effect service of the notice of appeal filed on July 22, 2022, record of appeal and motion for stay of execution and all other subsequent processes on the 1st respondent (Edevbie) by substituted means. This means by pasting and/or leaving the notices at a conspicuous place at the address of the 1st respondent.