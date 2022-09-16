Delta 2023: Kenneth Gbagi cannot win his ward – Charles Aniagwu

The Delta State Commissioner of Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, has cautioned Guber Candidate of Social Democratic Party (SDP), Chief Kenneth Gbagi, to desist from the campaign of calumny and blackmail against the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

This development is unconnected to the recent statements of the Governorship Candidate of SDP, Chief Kenneth Gbagi when he indicted the Candidate of the PDP and the party.

Speaking yesterday in Asaba during a press briefing, Mr Charles Aniagwu stated that the Guber Candidate of SDP cannot win his ward in the upcoming election in 2023.

Aniagwu said the attacks by the former member of PDP were borne out of the grievance of his loss in the Governorship primaries before his defection to SDP.

He faulted the former Minister of State, Education for continually launching attacks on the PDP and its Candidate, saying that instead of him processing his manifesto, he went to misinform Deltans.

While he recalled the maltreatment of staff he said the SDP candidate lacked a good record of treating people fairly.

“If a man cannot run his personal business, how can he manage Delta State” he asserted.

He berated the chances of the SDP in the Guber polls saying that he cannot won elections in his ward, so how does he want to win 25 local governments?

He reiterated that the current situation within the has not affected the wining machine of the party in the state

“We have what it takes to win elections. We are convinced we would re-enact what we have done since 1999,” he stated.