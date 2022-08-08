Delta 2023 : Labour Party concludes governorship candidate replacement

The Labour Party in Delta State has successfully concluded it’s governorship candidacy substitution process.

In an event held at the party’s secretariat 5 August 2022, the former winner of the primary and erstwhile party candidate had willingly withdrawn from the governorship race, giving the opportunity for a new governorship flag bearer of the party to emerge.

The climax of the supplementary primary election which was witnessed by representatives of INEC had Dcn. Ken Pela emerging as the new official candidate of the Labour Party, after the former governorship flag bearer; Mr Vincent Okwuokei withdrew by consent.

He said; he did that on personal conviction and was not in any doubt that he had done the right thing because he was certain that they both nursed similar vision, to take Delta State to a better place by running an all inclusive and accountable government of the people.

In a short speech, the new LP Guber candidate for the 2023 general election for Delta State; Dcn. Ken Pela called on all party faithfuls and Deltans alike to join him in the work towards victory in 2023, saying that the job to make Delta State better wasn’t a lonesome task.