Delta 2023: It’ll take a miracle for Ovie Omo-Agege to win – commissioner

Delta Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, has yesterday stated that the Deputy President of the Senate and APC Governorship candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Ageges, has poor political strength to win the guber race in 2023.

Aniagwu stated this during an interview that Omo-Agege’s woes were compounded by the massive failure of the APC at the centre to deliver on economy, security and management of the nation’s diversity.

He further noted that the APC guber candidate has no hold in the state, saying that it would take a miracle for him to win in the 2023 general election.

He declared that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was very strong and popular in the state despite the current court tussle over the party’s guber candidacy.

He said that over the years the party had done quite well in the state, having progressively won elections in all senatorial districts in the state.

According to Aniagwu, “The greatest disadvantage the APC has in Delta is not only the fact that Omo-Agege is not truly on ground but largely because of the very very ineffective performance of the APC at the National level.

“Senator Ovie Omo-Agege is someone i have immense respect for and he knows it because I can actually call him a senior friend because once in a while we interact.

“He has all the rights to contest but he knows that when it comes to Delta, that it will take a miracle for him running in the platform of the APC to be able to win because apart from the fact that Delta is almost synonymous with the PDP, the performance of Governor Okowa in the last seven and half years has dealt a very big blow to the APC.

“And the chances of APC in Delta have been further worsened by the abysmal performance of the APC at the National level especially in the area of the economy, education, security and their inability to manage our diversity.

“In 2019, they had federal might yet we taught them a lesson, a bitter one at that.

“In 2015, Okowa won 21 local government areas out of 25 and in 2019, in spite of their strength with Omo-Agege, Ogboru, Emerhor and all of them put together, Okowa won in 23 local government areas.

“He didn’t just win them in Delta North and Delta South, he went to their stronghold in Delta Central and won in 6 local government areas out of 8, and what that tells you is that the PDP has continued to expand and deepen its roots across the state,” Aniagwu added.

“People may talk about economy, security, education and devolution of powers, these things are very important but for me the most important thing is the management of our diversity because these other things are symptoms of the lack of management of our diversity.