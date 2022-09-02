Delta 2023: PDP, APC bicker over Ovie Omo-Agege’s allegation of PVC buying by Ifeanyi Okowa

Delta State Chapter of the All Progressive Council (APC) and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday traded words over the accusations by APC of plots of the ruling party in the State to compromise the 2023 elections in the state by illegally obtaining Permanent Voters Cards (PVC).

Recently, the APC alleged that the state government has employed means to obtain Permanent Voters Cards from applicants of its skill acquisition programme as fraudulent through the Delta State Ministry of Youth Development.

In a statement by the Director, Communications and Media Strategy of the campaign organization, Ima Niboro, the group called on the police and other relevant agencies to arrest the situation.

He said the aim of collecting PVCs from applicants is to disenfranchise them and use such details to manipulate the outcome of the 2023 general election in the state.

“Our attention has been drawn to a fraudulent move by the Delta State Ministry of Youth Development through its Rural Youth Skill Acquisition Programme to obtain Permanent Voters Cards (PVC) from applicants.

“There is no correlation between an applicant seeking skill acquisition and his PVC, as this only suggests that the PDP government is hell-bent on rigging the forthcoming elections in the state.

“Justification that the move is meant to collect the details of applicants falls flat on its face as there are other documents like National Identity card, Drivers Licence, International Passport that could equally serve the same purpose.

“Not even the TraderMoni loan scheme, N-Power, MarketMoni, FarmerMoni and other social intervention programmes (SIPs) of the Federal Government was PVC used as a condition precedent for applicants to access the schemes”, he said.

The former presidential spokesperson therefore urged Deltans to be wary of giving their PVC details to any individual, corporate or government agency, warning that this was a sure way of being disenfranchised.

“It bears repeating that PVC is the only surest means of electing credible leaders at all levels and citizens should not trade them to racketeers under any guise,” he added.

Meanwhile, Chairman of Delta State PDP, Barr Kingsley Esiso described the allegations as silly and baseless.

He stated that the party has enough popularity to win elections without using undemocratic means.

“In today’s Nigeria, if you have one million PVCs what can you do with it. Somethings people make statement that do not make sense. With the new electoral system; you cannot do anything with PVCs that are not for you. These allegations are baseless” Esiso stated.