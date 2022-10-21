Delta 2023: Supreme Court affirms Oborevwori Sheriff as PDP guber candidate

The Supreme Court has affirmed the State Delta Speaker, Oborevwori Sheriff, as the right candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party in the state.
The PDP is the ruling party in the Southern Nigerian state.
Justice Tijani Abubakar, who delivered the judgment also dismissed the appeal of David Edevbie for lacking in merit.
If you enjoy this story, please do not forget to check out our other news stories:
- Delta chief judge frees four inmates from Warri prison
- 2023: APC uncovers ‘plans’ by PDP to engage in vote-buying in Oyo
- 2023: Chimaroke Nnamani, Orji Kalu dropped from Bola Tinubu’s campaign team
- Jandor: I will defeat Babajide Sanwo-Olu and all his godfathers
- 2023: Labour Party under coordinated attack – Julius Abure
- Mike Igini: Politicians will find it difficult to rig 2023 elections
- Chimaroke Nnamani: No money missed from Enugu coffers
- 2023: Josef Onoh, Joe Igbokwe make Bola Tinubu’s South East campaign council list
- 2023: Why APC will retain power in Kwara – lawmaker
- Kaduna APC chieftain: No party that does not hire crowds for rallies
The Supreme Court judgment has upheld the judgement of the Court of Appeal delivered on August 29, this year.
Please check out some of our other recent news articles if you enjoyed this one:
- 2023: Lagos assembly member denies plotting against speaker
- Delta North 2023: Protesters storm INEC, kick against nomination of Peter Nwaoboshi
- Udom Emmanuel: PDP’ll win Akwa Ibom in 2023
- 2023: Northern elders disown Atiku Abubakar’s ‘don’t vote Yoruba, Igbo’ comment
- Aisha Buhari: Voices of Nigerian women must be heard loud, clear in 2023
- Osita Chidoka: Nyesom Wike’s endorsement of Babajide Sanwo-Olu morally wrong
- Kaduna APC denies sending thugs to disrupt Atiku Abubakar’s rally
- Police arraign Ebonyi Labour Party’s candidate over ‘incitement’
- Court nullifies two APC primaries in Yobe
- Nyesom Wike: How ‘detractors’ stopped Benue, Abia’s CBN funds because Samuel Ortom, Okezie Ikpeazu are supporting me