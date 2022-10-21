Politics

Delta 2023: Supreme Court affirms Oborevwori Sheriff as PDP guber candidate

October 21, 2022
Segun Oluwatosin
Sheriff Oborevwori has appealed against Thursday’s judgement disqualifying him as the Delta State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming 2023 elections.

The Supreme Court has affirmed the State Delta Speaker, Oborevwori Sheriff, as the right candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party in the state.

The PDP is the ruling party in the Southern Nigerian state.

Justice Tijani Abubakar, who delivered the judgment also dismissed the appeal of David Edevbie for lacking in merit.

The Supreme Court judgment has upheld the judgement of the Court of Appeal delivered on August 29, this year.

