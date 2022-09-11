Delta: NSCDC mobilises special team for hitch-free ember months

In order to checkmate the rising spate of insecurity and curtail the nefarious and barbaric activities of criminals during the months leading to the yuletide, popularly referred to as ” Ember Month, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has put in place a special team to monitor and forestall any breakdown of law and order in the state.

The State Commandant, Akinsanya Iskilu Abiodun who disclosed this through the public relations officer of the Command, Dsc Emeka Peters Okwechime, said, that it has become imperative for the Corps to ignite these special forces owing to the fact that the NSCDC is a proactive Security Agency of the Federal Government saddled with the responsibilities of protecting lives and property with a complimentary duty of maintaining and sustaining peace and order in the entire country including the 25 Local Government Areas of Delta state.

Dsc Emeka Okwechime said that the NSCDC does not wait until it happens before taking steps, but it prepares ahead for the unknown and prevents it from happening in the first place.

The Command Image Maker maintained that the steps are designed to effectively checkmate all forms of criminality and allow for free movement of persons, goods and services during and after the yuletide.

The troops have been taken through rigorous operational drills, training and retraining to effectively tackle and respond to security challenges ranging from Communal Crisis, Anti- Human Trafficking, Cultism, Farmers herders’ clash, economic sabotage, vandalism of oil and other government installations among other sundry crimes.

Dsc Emeka Okwechime disclosed that the Special Forces were drafted from the Department of Intelligence and Investigation, Agro-Rangers Squad, Crisis and Disaster Management Dept, The Snipper Combatants (Female Squad), the Armed Squad, the Counter Terrorism Unit CTU, SWAT among others.

The PRO stated that this intervention calls for critical stakeholders to support the NSCDC and other security agencies to stem the tide of crime and criminality across the 25 Local Government Areas of the State particularly as the yuletide approaches.

“Consequent upon the above, we urge members of the public not to panic at sighting the movement of NSCDC troops and equipment. rather, they are obliged to say something when they see something.

“We use this opportunity to urge all Deltans to please continue to support the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and other security agencies with credible information on the activities of criminals in your vicinity”

Dsc Emeka Peters Okwechime also charged all Deltans and encourage members of the public to see security as every bodies business and they should take ownership of the exercise for a seamless celebration before, during and after the yuletide.