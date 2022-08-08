Delta PDP crisis: Appeal court fixes date for hearing

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has fixed August 19, 2022, for a proper hearing in the appeal seeking to upturn the judgement of the Federal High Court declaring Olorogun David Edevbie as the lawful and authentic candidate of the Delta State People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 Governorship election.

At the proceeding on Monday, August 8, 2022, the judges granted a request for the abridgement of time to enable an expeditious trial.

Accordingly, all the respondents have been asked to file their replies within eight days while the appellant is to respond within two days.

It will be recalled that on July 7, 2022, the Federal High Court faulted the certificates and other documents filed by Sheriff Oborevwori for nomination as Gubernatorial candidate of the PDP and commanded both the party and INEC to immediately recognize Olorogun David Edevbie as the rightful and lawful candidate of the party for the forthcoming election.

Meanwhile, there is a mood of ease in the camp of Olorogun David Edevbie; as they believe that they have enough evidence to secure victory and the court of appeal at the end of proceedings.